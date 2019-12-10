I write this letter as a registered independent and using just plain common sense, owing no allegiance to any one party.

Our elected president ran on a campaign promise that he would “drain the swamp” of corruption in our government. He has an obligation and the right to investigate those individuals in the “swamp.” But those individuals don’t want to be interrupted with their “hands in the cookie jar,” so they must find a way — any way — to get rid of The Donald.

They accuse him of conspiring with leaders of other countries for his own benefit. Haven’t they ever heard of the saying “keep your friends close and your enemies closer”?

Whoever is not with him is against him and, therefore, enabling those people in the “swamp.” We should all be thankful that he saw what is happening and is willing to step up to the plate and drain, drain, drain as he promised. He doesn’t need paybacks for favors for personal gain.

I wish more Trump-haters had the common sense to realize that the Democratic Party of today is not the Democratic Party of yesteryear.

Joan Villani, Lewiston

