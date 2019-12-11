Oh, what could be more heartwarming than hot biscuits for your holiday meal or breakfast, or…why not any time of the day? This recipe is a take on the delicious “Red Lobster” recipe that we all have tried to emulate.Chives are added to the mix and provide energy, something we all can use during the holiday season! Give this recipe a whirl. Bon Appetit!

Holiday Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold butter

¼ cup chives

¾ cup grated extra sharp grated cheddar cheese

2/ 3 cup buttermilk

Prepare:

Mix together all dry ingredients. Cut in cold butter. Add chives and cheese, then buttermilk Stir and knead dough until it comes together. Pat mixture into 1 Inch thick square. Trim edges and cut into 9 pieces.

Bake in the middle of the oven on a cookie sheet at 375 Degrees for 20 minutes.

filed under: