GREENE – Francis Jordan Witherell passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at CMMC in Lewiston. He was born July 4, 1937, to Isaac Eugene Jordan Witherell Sr. and Vesta Frances Wight Witherell Edwards. On July 5, 1958, he married Arlene Blanche Brule. Jordan worked at Webster Rubber Heel, Sabelman Plastic, concrete finishing for several contractors, sheet metal work for Hopeman Brothers at Bath Iron Works and Tin shop at Bath Iron works fabricating stainless steel. He was a lifetime member and Master at Webster Masonic Lodge 164 three times. He was also a lifetime member and Worthy Patron of Lakeside Chapter 60 Eastern Star several times. He loved camping (especially Blister Fingers Bluegrass Festival), hunting, fishing, bowling, singing and his North Monmouth Community Church family. Jordan was happiest when his family fathered together. He is survived by his wife Arlene B.(Bunny) Brule Witherell, his son Gary Witherell and wife Doris, his daughters Deborah Witherell Brewer and husband James Brewer, Lori Witherell Russell and husband Edwin (EJ) Russell, grandchildren, Brent Witherell and wife Alaina, Bryan Witherell, Jessica Brewer, Candace Brewer and husband Sean Crowley and Olivia Russell. Great grandchildren Noah Pelletier, Mason Donaghue, Mia Donaghue and Aiden, Keagan and Irelyn Brewer, Avilena, Cade and Kayle Witherell. Brothers, Isaac Eugene Witherell Jr. and wife Vea and James Witherell and wife Nancy, brother-in-law Raymond Brule and family, also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jordan was predeceased by his parents, his sister Sally and brother Franklyn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. At the North Monmouth Community Church 151 North Main Street, Monmouth. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Lane

Lewiston, Maine 04240

