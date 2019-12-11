AUBURN – Richard Fance Hammond, 96, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home in Auburn surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late Hugh Hammond and Agnes (Savage) Hammond in Auburn, Maine, on Sept. 12, 1923. Richard attended Edward Little High School and graduated the class of 1942. After graduation he entered The United States Army Air Corp, serving in World War II. During that time, he was a tail gunner aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress, in the 463rd Bomb Group, also known as the “Swoose Group”. He was stationed in Foggia, Italy, and flew 51 harrowing missions, a double tour over the Flak-filled skies of Europe. He was recently featured in a September Sun Journal article highlighting his service in World War II.

After his honorable and decorated discharge he returned to Auburn and became a salesman for The Motor Supply Company, which later became Car Quest.

In 1946, he married Ruth Coolidge of Auburn and together they had one son, Robert Hugh Hammond.

In 1986, Richard remarried, Joan B. Neal, and he remained with his sales position for over 40 years and was numerously awarded salesman of the year until his retirement in 1989.

Richard enjoyed many outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and motorcycling. The memories he was able to make with his son made him the happiest. He continued riding his motorcycle until he was 86. Richard also was an avid gardener and was able to keep his garden until his final days with the aid of his friend and neighbor, Pam Rousseau.

He was a member of the 463rd bomb group, The American Legion Post 150 in Mechanic Falls, The Maine State Grange in Danville and the Perkins Ridge Snowmobile Club.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, and wife, Ruth.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Robert and wife, Becky, of Tucson, Ariz., his wife, Joan B. Neal of Auburn, her sons, John Neal of Greene and Peter Neal and wife, Dara, of Minot; granddaughters, Leslie Mersch and husband, Michael of Cincinnati, OH., Allison Neal of Greene and Prim Sribanchuen of Minot, and grandson, Jacob Neal of Poland.

A special thank you to Richard’s niece, Rita Aksamit for her endless love and support.

At Richards request there will be no services. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery at a later date.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Richard’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.