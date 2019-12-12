CAMDEN — Camden National Bank is one of six U.S. banks named a 2019 Greenwich Customer Experience Leader by Greenwich Associates, a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry.
The only New England-based bank among those named this year, Camden National Bank was one of five banks recognized specifically in the U.S. Retail Banking category.
Award recipients achieve scores that exceed the industry benchmarks by a specific margin for overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and likelihood to continue using.
Camden has branches in Lewiston and Auburn.
