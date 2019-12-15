42: Complaints lodged against Marshwood Center in Lewiston from fall 2018 to fall 2019
53: Incidents Marshwood self-reported to the state in that time
43: Health and safety citations Marshwood received in the past year for violating government rules that protect patients
4.7: Average number of health and safety citations Maine nursing homes received this past year
5: Maine nursing homes on the federal list of “problem” facilities
4: Number of those problem facilities owned by Pennsylvania-based Genesis HealthCare (including Marshwood)
