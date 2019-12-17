Lewiston Senior Cribbage League play results

LEWISTON — Results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Dec. 12 are: First, Dwight Webb; second, Gerry Roy and Alan Treworgy; third, Richard Champagne and Ron Maheux; fourth, Roger Labbe and Marie Madore; and fifth, Norm Bilodeau and Connie Pleau.

The league welcome back Joanne Pettingill.

League play starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Players are encouraged to arrive early for practice play. Doors open at 8 a.m. For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253.

Winter Farmers Market open Saturdays at Grange

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange 12 is again hosting the Winter Farmers Market and Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Free coffee and hot drinks and board games are provided by the Grange.

The Grange Hall is at 124 Bridge St., West Farmington, just across the bridge from Main Street. The market will continue through January.

For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Legion Post to sponsor Texas Hold’em Tournament

OXFORD — The Oxford Legion Post will sponsor a Texas Hold’em Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the post home, 169 King St. Doors will open at noon and play will begin at 1 p.m.

Holiday Pop Up Extravaganza at Marco’s

LEWISTON — A Holiday Pop Up Extravaganza will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Marco’s Restaurant, 12 Mollison Way. For more information, email [email protected]

Skate with Santa at Androscoggin Bank Colisee

LEWISTON — Skate with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, 190 Birch St. Cost will be adults, $5; kids, $3; rental, $3. Each paying skater will receive a hot chocolate. For more information, visit www.thecolisee.com.

« Previous