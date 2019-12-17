MASSACHUSETTS – Toni Marie Wood, 50, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. Toni was born September 29, 1969, in Medford, Massachusetts to Roy and Diane Wood and survived by her son, Damon and stepdaughters, Ashley and Kaylee and her brother, Roy Wood. Her aunts, Beverly Dwyer and Debbie King, her nieces, Hailey Wood and Abigail Wood. She also leaves behind many close cousins, extended family and dear friends. Toni married the love of her life, Eric Barker, on October 31, 2001. Toni loved life and everyone around her. She radiated light and inspired those around her. Toni loved to travel and explore, she was adventurous, she was an avid reader, she had a passion for all genre of music. Toni paid it forward to the Boston Rescue Mission Homeless Shelter, The Women’s Auxiliary as well as to others in foreign countries, looking for a better way. Toni believed in women’s rights and the right to choose. She didn’t care where you came from, she loved you anyway. Toni graduated from BHCC of Boston with highest honors.Celebration of Toni’s life will be held at Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford on December 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers the family is requesting all donations go to the Boston Rescue MissionHomeless Shelter at39 Kington St.,Boston, MA

