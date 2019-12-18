LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church: On December 22 at 10:30 a.m., A Christmas Cantata called “A Song is Born” will be performed. December 24 at 6 p.m. the Family Christmas Eve service.

LIVERMORE FALLS — First Baptist Church on Sunday Dec. 22, from 7 – 8 p.m. there will be a Hymn Sing. On Tuesday, Dec. 24 a Christmas Eve service will be held at 6 p.m. All are welcome!

JAY — On Dec. 15, Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is having a Christmas Musical at 10:30 a.m., and the Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m., on Dec. 24.

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph Parish, Farmington, 133 Middle Street, – Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m.

JAY — St. Rose of Lima Parish, 1 Church Street, Jay – Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Christmas Day at 8:30 a.m.

STRATTON — Our Lady of the Lakes Parish: St. John Church, 76 Main Street – Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton holds worship services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. In Advent, we continue with lighting the candles of the Advent wreath and having communion each Sunday. This year’s Christmas Eve Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. This includes Holy Communion, seasonal music, and candlelight. On Sunday, December 29 at 9:30 a.m., we will have a Lessons and Carols Service. The Episcopal Church welcomes you wherever you are on your spiritual journey. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. at the corner of School and High Streets in Wilton. FMI about the church: www.stlukeswilton.org or find us on Facebook. Phone number: 645-2639.

WILTON — December 24, at 5:30 p.m., The Wilton Congregational Church will celebrate Christmas Eve with the church choir and a bell choir. A special play has been written for this service and there will be a special time for the children. The meditation will remind all of the birth of the Prince of Peace. Candles will be lit at the close of the service as all stand and sing Silent Night. All are welcome.

PHILLIPS — Christmas services at Phillips Community Church begin with morning worship on Sunday December 22 at 10:45 a.m. Christmas Eve Service is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 24. Both services are at the Community House, 31 Main Street, Phillips, and Pastor Susan Tierney will officiate. Familiar carols and Bible passages will be featured and all are welcome to come and join this beloved tradition.

NEW PORTLAND — The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a joyous evening of singing Christmas Carols and old hymns to celebrate and remember the birth of Jesus Christ. The public is invited to join in the festivities on December 22 at 6:30 p.m. There will be time to enjoy sweet treats, hot coffee and visiting with friends, neighbors and family. All are welcome and there is no charge. WMBC is located on Route 27, 928 Carrabassett Road. FMI call 265-2557.

