Maine has it right in having one of the most accessible voter processes in the U.S. The opinion offered in Tim Gallant’s letter “Require an ID to vote” (Dec. 4) failed to articulate direct suspicion. Mainers safeguarded constitutional rights to vote with the people’s veto of LD 1376 in 2011, rejecting new voter registration at least two days before Election Day. We, the people, know our best interests rely on ballot accessibility.

Mexico and Canada do have policies to identify voters at polls. Mexico grants citizens free photo IDs and Canada mails registration confirmation cards and offers the provision of 2 of 45 identifications.

Spain, France and Italy provide IDs to citizens for voting, health care, travel and banking purposes. We cannot attach a fee to voting, per the 24th Amendment. Maine’s secretary of state asserts that it would cost Maine $2 to $6.3 million to provide free IDs.

The Pew Center stated that 1-in-8 active voter registration cards are inaccurate and that 1-in-8 people moved, indicating unstable housing and lack of quality, affordable housing, not voter fraud.

To ask “do non-citizens vote in U.S. elections?” gets a response of “very little reliable data exists.” Believing it is “likely” is not qualitative. It is a rhetorical device to discredit non-citizens and reeks of racism.

The Help America Vote Act led us to unprecedented resources to improve election integrity, voter education and outreach. It ousts counter-intuitive barriers, equips accessibility and bolsters poll worker training. With HAVA’s standards, willful voter fraud is nil.

Fear-mongering via ballot box bullying, othering and selective storytelling is divisive propaganda.

Heather Berube, Lewiston

