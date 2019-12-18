JAY — Muzzleloading ended this past Saturday and it only saw one Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club member bag a deer in black powder.

The weather had a lot to do with hunting this season. There was rain, windy days, snow and cold weather, all the elements to deal with. The last day of muzzleloading saw hard rain and wind. Now it’s back to no snow.

Congratulations to Ethan Castonguay who downed a 148 pound, 10 point buck in black powder.

A big thank you goes out to Brettun’s Variety for all their help with the club this hunting season. It was appreciated by all.

Please keep sending thoughts and prayers to Larry Lord and his family. He is thought of everyday. Keep sending positive thoughts to him and his family throughout this holiday season and beyond.

A reminder to all member’s that the award banquet is January 12, 2020 at the V.F.W. hall in Jay. Social hour is at 5 p.m., supper served at 6 p.m.

For more information please call Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: