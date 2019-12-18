Spruce Mountain Primary School

Kimberly Thurston is a Title 1 Math Teacher at the primary school. This is her 19th year in education, and she has taught kindergarten as well as grades five through eight. She is certified to teach general education in grades Kindergarten to eighth, and she is certified to teach math in grades 8 to 12. She is married, has one 17-year old daughter, and a cat named Lucy. She loves reading, camping, and riding her bicycle. She also loves to go to the ocean and enjoys hiking, bike riding, and sightseeing in Acadia National Park.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Pat St.Clair is the principal at the elementary school. He spent six years in the U.S. Navy where he completed three cruises to the Persian Gulf. He graduated from the University of Wyoming, University of New Hampshire, and Saint Joseph’s College. He began teaching in 2004 at Mastricola Upper Elementary School before moving back to his home state of Wyoming where he was a 5th grade teacher. Australia is the best place he has visited. He enjoys spending his time watching his daughters’ musical performances and sports.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Nicole Edmunds is a grade 7 and 8 math teacher. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2000 and began teaching at Jay Middle School, which became Spruce Mountain Middle School in 2011. She lives in Farmington with her boyfriend, enjoys reading, music, dancing, and going to concerts. She also works as a manager at Calzolaio Pasta Company. She loves spending time with friends and family, especially her niece and nephew!

Spruce Mountain High School

Jackie Kilbreth is the school nurse for Spruce Mountain High School and Spruce Mountain Middle School. She received degrees in nursing from Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing (now Maine College of Health Professions), St. Joseph’s College of Maine, and Western Governors University. She has been a school nurse for 20 years, beginning in 2000 with the Jay School Department K-12. She is married and has 2 adult children and 2 grandchildren. When she is not doting on them, she enjoys playing golf with her husband, boating, and gardening in the summer and snowshoeing and reading in the winter.