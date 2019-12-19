Lewiston Bridge Club winners announced

LEWISTON — The winners of the Lewiston Bridge Club play on Dec. 17 were as follows: First in A, Rosemarie Goodwin and Mike Quinn; second in A, Claire Lyons and Pat Quinn; and third in A, Jeanine Kivus and David Lock. First in B were David Offer and Paul Clements. Members play at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lewiston Senior Center. All players are welcome and a partner is provided.

Norway church meeting changes

NORWAY — The First Church of Christ Scientist Christmas week testimony meeting will not be held on Wednesday, Dec. 25. It has been moved to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Although New Year’s Day also falls on a Wednesday, Jan. 1, the testimony meeting will be held at 1 p.m. that day.

The Wednesday testimony meetings have been changed to 1 p.m instead of 7:30 p.m. during the winter.

