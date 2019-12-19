Mountain Valley High School freshmen will host Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the school cafeteria in Rumford. Cookie-decorating, craft-making and a raffle of four stockings will be offered. The entrance fee is $6 per person. Proceeds will go to the Class of 2023 Project Graduation. In the event of a storm, it will be held Sunday, Dec. 22. Student volunteers from last year’s Breakfast with Santa are, from left, front, Alice LeDuc, Abigail Leblanc, Alana Young, Taylor Duguay and Emily Richards; back, Oliver Chase, Talyia Richard, Mikayla Burse, Madison Kuykendall, Lauren Pepin and Ian Cameron.