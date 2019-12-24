MEXICO – Morl Dy, 97, of Charles Street, Mexico, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Rumford Hospital, Rumford with his loving family by his side. He was born August 7, 1922 in Battambang, Cambodia, the son of Dy and Pei and was educated in Cambodia.

Morl was the custodian at the Mexico Congregational Church.

He was married in Cambodia to Soeup Klin who survives of Mexico. Other survivors include five daughters, Sam Dy Kong and husband Han of Lowell, Mass., Sareth Dy and husband Chenda Moeun of Mexico, Seam Dy Tang and husband Tonn of Mexico, Sam Ath Kellahan and husband Brian of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Sam Ang Simpson and husband Travis of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; two sons, Peo Dy and wife Helen of Fitchburg, Mass., and Sam An Dy and wife Abby of Swan’s Island; 21 grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.

Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com

A time of celebration will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276. Interment in the spring will be at the Farrington – Morton Cemetery, Mexico, Maine.

