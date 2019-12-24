SUMNER – Paul H.Waldron, 61, of Sumner, passed away from a cardiac event on Dec. 17, 2019 while working as a Golf Course Superintendent at a job he loved.

Paul was born in Glens Falls, N.Y. to Jeanette and Hubert Waldron on Feb. 3, 1958. He attended Claremont, N.H. schools and graduated from Keene State College.

Paul married Pamela Cheeseman on Sept. 29, 1984. Paul loved all of his collies and especially Orion, Mintaka, Aurora and Usra Minor. His special horses Sol, Dax and Santana Hilltop further enriched Paul’s life. Paul loved everything outside – the birds, foxes and especially the gray squirrels.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pamela Cheeseman, sisters Janet Waldron (husband Bill Baghdoyan) Ann Burke (husband Ken Burke), and his brother Eddie Waldron. He is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Paul dearly loved his entire family and was especially proud of his nephew Brett Baghdoyan.

Paul will be remembered for his hard and perfect work, his gentle, kind and caring spirit. He will be missed by all that knew him.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The Fortin Group in Auburn.

Condolences and fond memories of Paul may be shared at: www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization Paul supported:

Maine Woodland Owners

