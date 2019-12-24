MINOT – Robert E. Harrington, 75, of Minot went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1944 in Manchester, N.H., the son of Earl and Genevieve Harrington.Robert and his wife Andrea shared a love of Reid State Park and went frequently during the summer. Rob also loved archery and was an accomplished leather crafter. Many of the items he made are treasured by his friends and family. Robert is survived by his wife of 23 years, Andrea and his three children. Robert A Harrington and his wife Monique. Albertine Morrisette and her husband Dennis, and Genevieve Crossette and her husband Jacques. He also leaves behind a sister, Nancy Soares, and a brother Steven Harrington and his wife Linda. Robert also had eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
