LISBON – R. Arnold Booker, 93, of 36 Webster Road, Lisbon, passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019, at his family home. Arnold was an amazing and loving husband, father and hero to this country. Arnold was the son of Roland A and LuLu Wheeler Booker, born on June 1, 1926. He was raised in Lisbon where he attended the Lisbon’s schools until the age of 17, when he dropped out to join the United States Navy. He served his country during World War II on the USS Claxton. While serving he was wounded in battle and became the recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. After serving his country, Arnold returned to Lisbon where he finished his education. Arnold went on to marry the “Love of his life”, Camille (Donkus) Booker on November 15th, 1958. Together they would go on to spend 61 amazing years. The last few years of his life, Camille never left his side tenderly caring for him. Together they grew their family and a business. Arnold owned his own business, Bookers Masonry. He worked hard to grow his business and provide for his family. Arnold loved to work and he took great pride in all he did. Today, many of his buildings still stand and can be found all around New England. Arnold would turn the business over to his son, and continued to work in masonry well into his 80s. The most important thing in Arnold’s life was his family. He treasured every minute with each and every one them. He loved family gatherings. Whether it was holiday’s, summer lobster feasts, nightly dinners and cookouts or the annual trips to Cannobie Lake Park or Santa’s Village, you could find Arnold in the pack surrounded by family with a big smile on his face. Arnold always kept his family close.Arnold bought and developed the land around him and created a place for his family to build and grow around him. The land would be known to the family as the “Booker Compound”, it was the labor of his love. He enjoyed caring for the land. You could find Arnold with his straw hat from early spring to late fall mowing at the speed of light. There was hardly a day he wasn’t on his tractors. If it was winter, you best believe he was out there plowing for his family, to make sure everyone could get out safely. He took much pride in his nicely manicured lands. Arnold left behind a legacy, he touched many people with his kindness and friendship that will live on in others. He is survived by his wife Camille and his 6 children; Debra Booker (Jeff Perry), Randy (Sue) Booker, Lynn (Matthew) Laffely, Gary Booker, Lisa Booker (Victor Barr), and Scott (Julie-Ann) Booker. His sisters Pauline Chase, and Velma (William) Adams, and brother Raymond (Charlotte) Booker and brother in law John (Cathy) Donkus. Along with his immediate family he leaves behind grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many a daycare kids who called him Grampy. He is predeceased by his parents and step mother Mary Booker, sister Lorraine Booker and granddaughter Meagan Laffely. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Rutstein, her staff, his “gals”, at CMMC imaging department and Androscoggin Hospice nurses, especially Stacy Burgess RN, Karen LPN, and Stacy CNA who provided him with exceptional care, with much respect and dignity.Per Arnold’s request, there will be no visiting hours or a funeral. The family plans to hold a celebration of life, June 6 at the Booker compound. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, Maine, 353-4951.Memorial donations in Arnold’s memory can be made to either;Androscoggin Home HealthCare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, Maine 04240and/orCMMC Hematology/Oncology12 High St.Lewiston, Maine 04240

