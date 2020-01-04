WILTON – David C. Williams Sr., 79, of Wilton, passed away at his home, with his family at his side. He was born April 13, 1940 in Farmington, the son of Clifton Williams and Wilma (Wyman) Williams.

David attended Wilton Academy and proudly served in the U.S. Army doing two tours in Vietnam. On July 1, 1989 in Wilton, he married the love of his life, Brenda Dalot, enjoying 30 years together.

David was a lifetime member of the Amvets Post # 33 and Frank L. Mitchell V.F.W. Post # 3335 in Jay, and former member of the Wilton American Legion. He loved watching football games, especially college, he looked forward to going to his other life in Jackman, where he went faithfully for the past 57 years. When he would get there he would yell out “Hello, Jackman, I am back” and say “Goodbye” when he would leave to go home.

He is survived by his sons, Gerald Williams and wife Donna of New Sharon, David Williams, Jr. of Vermont, stepdaughter, Darlene Therrien and husband Scott of Wilton, stepson, William Ames and fiancée Crystal of Wilton; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his best friends, Elmer and Christine Norton, that took David to Jackman fishing many times and loved him so very much.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service with full military honors at Lakeview Cemetery, Route 2, Wilton, Maine, will be held at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

