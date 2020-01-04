AUBURN – At 10:38 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, Germaine (Bedard) Nadeau passed on to her new life at the hospice house in Auburn.

At the age of 98 she was greeted by her husband of 75 years, Joseph Nadeau; Uncle Paul, Aunt Pauline, Uncle Gerry, Aunt Cecile; Memere and Pepere, (who she lost at the age of 6); her best friend, Marie Rose Allard, her husband Lionel; and many other aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Germaine was born on Sept. 12, 1921 in Lewiston, a daughter of the late Joseph and Merilda (Gravel) Bedard. She was educated in Lewiston schools. She loved school and learning but was unable to complete high school due to financial family hardships. She began working in shoe shops. She also helped “Dad” at his variety stores in Auburn before working at Raytheon until its closing.

Her most important life‘s work was caring for her family to whom she was very dedicated. She lived through the effects of the Depression, World Wars, Korea and Vietnam, which was particularly difficult as her son Marc was deployed there.

Once she retired she enjoyed going out to eat and shop with her best friend Marie Rose Allard and her husband Lionel. Her brother Gerry and sister-in-law Cecile would also join them at times on Wednesdays. They would travel to venues from Bar Harbor to Ogunquit. She loved cats and adored dogs. She became an extraordinary cook and cherished providing those meals especially for Sundays at noon and holidays. She was an avid reader and she kept up with the news and politics of the day especially with her morning cup of coffee and reading the newspaper. Once the grandchildren were born, Adam and Allyson, she spent countless hours babysitting them and enjoying the times they played games she created. She made herself available whenever the need arose wether and sickness or in health, she was always there to help, care and support. She even volunteered to chaperone her grandchildren‘s field trips in elementary school.

She cherished all the times she shared with them, birthdays, holidays and visits from them. Then, when the great-grandchildren, Addison, Chase and Landon came into her life, she adored them just as much. Whenever they would visit with her even in the latter years of her life, she still tried to play and engage them. She loved and cherished each and every one of them.

Germaine is survived by her son, Marc Nadeau, her daughter, Suzanne Ferguson and her husband George; grandson, Adam Ferguson and his wife Gillian and great-grandson Landon; granddaughter, Allyson Collins and her husband Adam and great-grandchildren Addison and Chase. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Henry (Guy) Nadeau and sister-in-law, Claudette Sirois and her husband Raymond; as well as many nieces, nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their many thanks to all the staff at Clover Manor and Kerry Place for all of the love and support in Germaine‘s journey with dementia. She was loved and cared for during her three and a half years at the facility.

During her latter time at Clover Manor, she got much of her care and support from Androscoggin Hospice services and the angels in the form of Marguerite and her aide, Alice.

The family could not have given their mom the care she received without all of the help from these caring and dedicated professionals.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Lewiston followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

