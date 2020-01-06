PORTLAND – Everly Hope Popoloski, 4, of Jay, was guided home by the angels, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, with her loving parents by her side, following a battle with cancer. She was born April 21, 2015, in Paducah, Kentucky, the daughter of Scott Popoloski and Abigail (Densmore) Popoloski. Everly enjoyed dancing, the ocean, was an aspiring baker, and shopaholic going to her favorite “Red Store” Target. Although her time here was brief, Everly had a never ending spirit, and was a beacon of light, winning many hearts of those around her. She is survived by her parents Scott and Abigail Popoloski of Jay, paternal grandparents Doug and Elaine Popoloski of N. Fort Myers, Fla., maternal grandparents, Mark and Susan Densmore of Jay, uncles, Jason Popoloski and wife, Candace of N. Reading, Mass., and Jason Densmore of Turner. Her parents would like to thank all the medical professionals who cared for her in Boston, Maine, New York and Michigan; as well as family, friends, Spruce Mountain Boys and Girls basketball teams and the local community for their love and support. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Remembrance Gathering will be held April 21, 2020, further details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous