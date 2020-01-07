AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library is offering a three-session beginning tapestry weaving workshop, taught by Sara Karam, exhibitor at the Fiber Arts Day in October, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 27, Feb. 10 and 24. Karam will share the basics of tapestry weaving, including setting up the loom, basic techniques, creating pictures, evoking emotions through weaving and finishing a piece. The classes will be held in the Androscoggin Community Room.

The $60 fee includes a handheld tapestry loom, yarn and warp to complete one or two projects, as well as instruction and hands-on assistance.

Karam began weaving 13 years ago when she first moved to the area, taking a class though adult education. Moved by the history of weaving in the Lewiston/Auburn area, her inspirations are the natural world, a desire to play with color and Native American blankets.

Class is limited to 10. To register, contact Mamie Ney at the Auburn Public Library at 207-333-6640, ext. 2020, or [email protected] Registration closes on Jan. 17.

