HARTFORD – Elizabeth (Stetson) Marston, 92, of Hartford, passed away, Sunday, January 5, at her home. She was born April 5, 1927 in Lewiston, the daughter of Ernest R.H. Stetson and Margaret (Nettles) Stetson. She has lived in the area most of her life where she attended and worked in the local schools. On September 1, 1951 in East Sumner, she married Earl E. Marston. They enjoyed 48 years together before his passing in 2000. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Arnold and Barbara Marston of Jay and Allen and Mari-jo Marston of Hartford, and her daughter, Elaine Littlefield and her husband David of South Gardiner; 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Jason, Matthew, Michael and Lindsay, 2 step-grandchildren, Ryan and Kimberly, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and granddaughter, Amy Beth Marston. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service and interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Church Street, Hartford, Maine will be announced in the spring. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, January 9th at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

