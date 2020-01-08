A flag raising and ‘Welcome to Wilton’ event was held at the new LEAP Inc. headquarters in Wilton Sunday, Jan. 5. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden watches while members of Farmington Emblem Club Post 460 perform a flag folding ceremony with a flag which had flown over the Capitol in Washington D.C. LEAP was offered the facility following the deadly explosion Sept. 16 at its newly renovated location in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 members Rick Bowen at left and Joe Paradis affix an American flag to the pole outside the LEAP Inc. headquarters in Wilton Sunday, Jan. 5. Behind them at left are Farmington Emblem Post 460 members. From left Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 Commander Matthew Smith, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and Rep. Scott Landry are also seen at right. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo
Prior to a flag raising ceremony at the LEAP Inc. headquarters Sunday, Jan. 5 U.S. Rep. Jared Golden at left talks with Wilton Selectmen Keith Swett and Phil Hilton. LEAP moved into the former Barclaycard space following the deadly explosion at its newly renovated headquarters in Farmington on Sept. 16. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo