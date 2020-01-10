AUBURN — A 95-year-old Auburn woman who lost her life savings to a scam last summer wound up getting most of the money back from her community.
Family members said Barbara Hinckley got about $18,000 from a spaghetti dinner fundraiser spearheaded by former Gov. John Baldacci.
Marsha Donahue of Millinocket, Hinckley’s daughter, called the response amazing on Friday.
Hinckley lost at least $16,000 last summer to a grifter who convinced her she’d won second prize in the Publisher’s Clearing House contest. She kept sending small amounts of money as supposed necessities to collect her $2.5 million and a Mercedes-Benz.
Hinckley said she’s not sure what she’ll do with the cash, but she won’t have the ability to spending much of it without first getting her family’s approval. She said she won’t fall victim again.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Baldacci’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser raised $18,000 for Barbara Hinckley
-
Politics
Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate
-
Maine
Sunday ice storm could cause power outages
-
Nation / World
Standoff develops over Ukrainian jetliner crash as Iran rails against claims it shot plane down
-
The Rangeley Highlander
My Friend Shelton Noyes, and The Arrival of LURC