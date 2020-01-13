FARMINGTON — A cat perished and a house was heavily damaged Friday night in a house fire at 683 Knowlton Corner Road.

Christopher Wells returned home to find it on fire and reported it at 9:02 p.m., acting Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said Monday.

The house is owned by Jerry Ellis, who is out of state, he said.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the kitchen but could not determine the cause at this time because of the damage, Hardy said. The kitchen and first floor had fire, heat and smoke damage, with flames getting to the second floor, he said.

About 40 firefighters responded from Farmington, Chesterville, Industry, Jay, New Sharon, Strong, Temple and Wilton.

Ellis is staying with friends, Hardy said.

filed under: