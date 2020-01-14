FARMINGTON — For University of Mane at Farmington men’s coach Dick Meader, a lopsided game like Tuesday’s allows him to give everybody a piece of the action on the court.

But it worked both ways in UMF’s 105-66 victory over the University of Maine at Augusta at Dearborn Gymnasium.

The Moose did hang tough, especially in the first half, but the Beavers were simply overwhelming and constructed a 58-37 lead.

“It gives a chance to play guys who worked hard in practice that don’t get much opportunities. So it is good for them,” Meader said. “It was just getting them minutes and so forth.

“It also forces us to be solid, and we weren’t solid and it reminds us that we still have work to do. The second group did a nice job in the first half. The first group was a little bit sloppy with the ball and the second group did a nice job extending the lead.”

Everyone got into the act, but it was Isaac Witham with the hot hand, scoring the team-high 22 points. Riley Robinson came up with 15 and Bill Ruby followed with 14. Nathan Violette dropped in 11.

Isaac Brown deposited the game-high 29 points and Elijah Smith and Connor Davies added 16 and 10, respectively, for the Moose.

The entire half saw reserves shuffling in and out.

“The quality of play at the University of Maine (at Farmington) is outstanding,” UMA coach Jim Ford said. “They have a great outside shooting squad…and their inside game is a strong as ever.

“Our issue was we lost a couple of forwards to eligibility. They had a lot of offensive put-backs on us.

“I think the turning point was when coach Dick Meader went to the 1-3-1 defense.”

Of course, UMF’s depth was also a factor in the game.

“It is 10 or 15 guys deep in terms of quality,” Ford said. “These kinds of game against teams like this in the conference is wonderful for schools in the system to play each other.”

