MOUNT HOLLY, N.J – Norma Conley, 69, formerly of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J. She was born in Lewiston on Dec. 8,1950, the daughter of the late Leo and Muriel Levesque.
Norma is survived by two daughters, Shannon Simone and her husband Richard of New Jersey and Stephanie Skow and her husband Erik of North Carolina; one brother Richard Levesque and wife Lynn of Oxford and a sister Maddy Levesque of Freeport. Also surviving are one grandson, Jake Simone of New Jersey and three nieces, Briana and Quinn Levesque of Lewiston and Alyssa Levesque of Westbrook.
A celebration of her life will be determined at a later date.Please feel free to visit Norma’s tribute page. https://www.perinchief.com/m/obitua…/Norma-Conley-2/Memories
