PARIS — Oxford Hills Technical School is pleased to announce the Eighth Annual Oxford Hills Tech Challenge on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Tech Challenge is a showcase event in which students from 18 career and technical programs participate in skill-specific competitions and demonstrations for parents, community members, and others.

The activities will include movie making, MIG welding, automotive troubleshooting, and children’s storybook writing. They are held throughout the OHCHS campus. The competitions are ongoing and concurrent, so members of the public are invited to visit as many different programs for as long as they are able. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and an awards/medal ceremony will be held at 7 p.m.

