LEWISTON – Frances Moulton, 79, a longtime resident of Wales, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at CMMC surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 27, 1940 in Lewiston, the daughter of Ernest and Sadie (Washburn) Hersey.

Frances attended Turner schools and graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1958. On July 3, 1965 in Wales, she married Harvey L. Moulton, of Lewiston. Frances worked at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston in the Central Sterilization Department, retiring in 2006. She was a member of the Wales Presbyterian Church. She really enjoyed watching the Red Sox on TV, reading, picking berries, working in her vegetable gardens and then canning, making jams and jellies.

Frances is survived by her husband, Harvey of Wales; a stepdaughter, Gail Cyr and her husband, Patrick of Wales; four granddaughters, Kristy Willett and her husband Darren of Eddington, Melinda Frappier and husband A.J. of Fairfield, Samantha Gayton and fiancé Jason Lepage of Fairfield and Rebecca Gayton and fiancé Stephen Singleton of Augusta; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harold Hersey of Auburn, William Hersey of Caribou and Norman Hersey and his wife Laurie of Turner, four sisters, Marilyn Brackett of Minot, Elaine King of Massachusetts, Blanche Marquis and Constance Dick of Lewiston.

She was predeceased by her parents; four brothers, Robert, Donald, Richard and Thomas Hersey and two sisters, Lois Porfirio and Dorothy Skelton; and a great-grandson, Patrick Willett.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visitation will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

