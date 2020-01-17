RICHMOND, R.I. – William “Bill” G. Cram, 68, passed away after a long illness on Jan. 10, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was the husband of Claire (Bouchard) Cram, sharing 46 years of marriage together.Born in Lewiston, he was the son of Frank Cram and Claire (Foss) Cram. Bill was the youngest of five siblings. He graduated from Lewiston High School, and spent most of his career in grocery/retail. They raised their two daughters, Jessica and Jill, in Lewiston until they moved to Turner, Maine in 1985. It is there he remained for many years, enjoying his family, friends and raising many beloved animals. In 2006 they moved to Connecticut to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. In 2013, they moved to Richmond, R.I., which is where he lived out his final days close to family. Bills passion in life was always animals. He enjoyed learning about their behaviors, and has raised and cared for many animals of his own over the years. He’s had at least one dog by his side his entire life. In his early years, he enjoyed racing homing pigeons. He also spent time training and boarding horses. In his retirement he volunteered at a parrot rescue center and also traveled to South Africa to volunteer at a chimpanzee sanctuary. Bill also enjoyed gardening and being in nature, always choosing to drive the long way home to enjoy the scenery.He belonged to several mens groups over his lifetime, through which he made many cherished friendships. These groups helped him grow his self-awareness and find inner healing, and in turn gave him the opportunity to provide inspiration and support for others.He was a passionate, loving and gentle man, with the biggest heart, which he opened up to his family and friends without reservation. He would say his goal was always to leave people better than he found them. He was always quick with a smile, a joke, or one of his gigantic bear hugs. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always the life of the party and the last to leave. He brought his silliness to every family gathering, to the delight of the kids. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially being “Buppa” to his grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife, Claire (Bouchard) Cram; their children, Jessica (Cram) Cleary and husband John of North Stonington, Conn., and Jill (Cram) Bennett and husband Lee of Carolina, R.I.; grandchildren, Leah, Brayden, Sean, Colby, Dylan, Logan and Makayla; brother Gary Cram Sr. and wife Sharon of Wilmington, N.C., brother Brian Cram Sr. and wife Nancy of Littleton, N.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Robert Cram Sr., and sister Nancy (Cram) Mardosa. A memorial mass will be held at St. Phillip’s Church in Auburn, Maine, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A reception with a light lunch will immediately follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, Bill had requested that any donations in his name be directed to support Chimp Eden, please follow the link if you would like to make a donation in his memory https://www.givengain.com/ap/inlovingmemory_billcram or go directly to www.chimpeden.com

