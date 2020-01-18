RUMFORD – Anna M. Justard, 95, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Lochness Road in Rumford. She was born in St. Charles Prince Edward Island, Canada on June 22, 1924. She came to Rumford as an infant with her parents, John and Helen (Shea) Warner.

Anna was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. After High school she moved to Boston to work, but was called home to care for her ailing mother and subsequently the rest of her family. Anna had four brothers, John Warner, Thomas Warner, Wilfred Warner and Arnold Warner who are all deceased. While caring for her father and brothers she worked at Central Maine Power in Rumford for several years. She also worked as the secretary at the Rumford Junior High School. She was an active Communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior and a member of St Timothy Circle #504, Daughters of Isabella.

Anna was married in Rumford on July 4, 1952 to Donald N. Justard of Berlin, N.H. who died in 1989.

She is survived by a son Barry Justard and his companion Carol of Rumford, a daughter Mary Ellen Bartlett of Phillips; six grandchildren, Jeremy Myles of Rumford, Marshall Bartlett of Phillips, Natasha Justard of Rumford, Aaron Justard and wife Cassie of Wayne, Niklaus Justard and partner Shawna James of Winslow, Alex Justard and wife Casey of North Carolina. Anna has seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Donald N and a son Donald R.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring at the Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St John Church. Interment in the spring will be in St. John Cemetery in Rumford.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME.

Those who desire may contribute to the:

Parish of The Holy savior St. Athanasius St. John Church

7 Brown St.

Mexico, ME 04257

in her memory