Martin Woods to hold Winter Carnival

STARKS — Martin Woods Farm will be the scene of a Winter Carnival Saturday, Jan. 25, at the farm, 24 Abijah Hill Road. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. with an evening bonfire. Cost is $20 per carload for the day’s events, which include sleigh rides, a tug-of-war contest, pony rides and more.

Oxford Rec. Dept. plans Boston Flower Show trip

OXFORD — The Oxford Recreation Department will host a bus trip to the Boston Flower Show on Friday, March 13. The bus will leave the Oxford Rec Center, King Street, at 7:30 a.m. and leave Boston at 4 p.m. The cost for the trip is $50 and includes entry to the flower show and transportation. Meals are not included.

Early registration is encouraged as space will fill up. Payment is due March 1. For more information or to register, call 207-539-8094.

