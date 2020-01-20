LEWISTON – Once again, the Lewiston Blue Devils showed off their depth as seven goal scorers found the back of the net in a 7-0 victory over the Winslow/Gardiner/Cony Black Tigers.

Leah Landry and Kim McLaughlin each had a goal and two assists while Alyssa Marcoux and Brie Dube each had an assist to go along with a goal scored.

“It’s really good for us, everyone has their chances and its awesome to see everyone scoring out there,” Brie Dube said.

It’s important the Blue Devils (13-0-0) are firing on all cylinders with the playoffs around the corner.

“We are gearing up now. We have two weeks left (in the regular season), you don’t know where you are going to get (scoring) from,” Lewiston coach Ron Dumont said. “The more goal scorers you can get out there, the harder you are to defend going forward.”

For Black Tigers coach Alan Veilleux, the score sheet doesn’t reflect how his team played.

My girls play hard,” Veilleux said. “Lewiston is definitely a skilled team and we knew what we had going in. I told the girls go out there and do the best that you can. Get in the lanes and try to slow them down. I thought we did a good job at it.”

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Landry’s shot beat Black Tigers goalie Emma Michaud cleanly. Charlotte Cloutier had the second goal a few seconds after the four-minute mark of the opening period.

Dumont was glad his team didn’t show any rust after a mini break.

“It’s critical in any game, but in particular this game because we kind of have been off with the snow out (on Thursday versus Cape Elizabeth). We had one practice then had the whole weekend off,” Dumont said. “You are never sure how they will come back. The whole team did a good job of playing together, moving the puck and getting our legs going.”

Dube capped the scoring in the first period when Landry found her on the power play to give the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead with 1:15 remaining.

The Blue Devils were 1-for-2 on the man advantage while Black Tigers didn’t have any opportunities on the power play.

Going up 3-0 allows the Blue Devils to usually expand the bench for the remainder of the game.

“Every person on our team plays a big part and it’s good to get everyone out there.” Dube said. “It’s good to watch everyone have fun and do their best.

In the second period, Bailee St. Hilaire put Lewiston up 4-1 just past the five-and-half minute mark.

With just under four minutes remaining in the second period, Alyssa Marcoux sent the puck into the slot from behind the Black Tigers goal line. Te puck deflected off Lewiston’s Kim McLaughlin’s skate into the net for a 5-0 lead.

Alyssa Marcoux gave the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead early in the third period. Late in the final period it was Landry who put home the loose puck in the crease from a Paige Pomerleau shot to give Lewiston a 7-0 lead.

Michaud made 24 saves in the loss for the Black Tigers (8-6-1).

“Emma played really well in goal,” Veilleux said. “She has been a strong point for us all year so we just played zone. Obviously, the puck was in our zone more than theirs, but the times we had it in their zone, we played well.”

Camree St. Hilaire made made 12 saves for Lewiston.

