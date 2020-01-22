LEWISTON – The Lewiston Police Department arrested seven people Tuesday evening as part of a push for more proactive enforcement in the wake of a Jan. 11 shooting on Walnut Street that injured one person.

Lt. David St. Pierre said that “a contingency of Lewiston detectives and officers along with Maine Drug Enforcement agents” made around 25 bail compliance, warrant and probation checks Tuesday.

As a result of the checks, St. Pierre said that seven people were arrested:

• Jasheen Moody, 38, of Lewiston, on a warrant for felony theft, 102 Pierce St.;

• Marquis Hines, 31, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, on a warrant for felony drug trafficking, 126 College St.;

• Devin Leonard, 27, of Lewiston, on two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 230 Bartlett St.;

• Martin Hammond, 58, of Lewiston, on a summons for misdemeanor violation of sex offender registry, 26.5 Webster St.;

• Ian Strandring, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of probation violation, 92 Bartlett St.;

• Raymond Thompson, 28, of Lewiston, on a charge of probation violation and a summons for violation of the sex offender registry;

• Gabriel Sanchez, 36, of Lewiston, on a warrant for failure to pay fines and a single count of violating conditions of release, 102 Knox St.

In the morning hours of Jan. 11, police arrested three people after reports of gunshots and a morning standoff on Walnut Street. The gunfire was exchanged between several people at 21 Walnut St., according to Lewiston Police Chief Brian O’Malley.

A few days after the shooting, O’Malley held a press conference at the Lewiston Police Department asking for the public’s help in combating the burgeoning drug-trafficking and violence issue in Lewiston by reporting suspicious behavior.

O’Malley said that an FBI agent with the Safe Streets Task Force will be assigned “permanently” to Lewiston to assist in the investigation, along with agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

He said that the addition of the agents to Lewiston would help his officers and detectives be more proactive in their investigations, rather than reactive.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: