LIVERMORE FALLS — Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., a land use consulting company headquartered in Livermore Falls, Maine, is expanding with a new office in Falmouth, Maine.

“Main-Land has worked throughout the state of Maine for decades,” said Bob Berry, CEO of Main-Land. “Lately, we are helping more people in Southern Maine. It’s time for those clients to be served by a local office.”

Main-Land performs civil engineering, geoengineering, land surveying, and environmental sciences for private and public clients. Sample projects include the new Hannaford Supermarket in Mechanic Falls, mapping for the Town of Freeport, a shoreland zone project on Chebeague Island, and the Oxford Casino in Oxford.

“Land surveying is about understanding your land,” said Tim Gallant, Director of Surveying at Main-Land. “Don’t wonder where your lines are. We can find them.”

“We love being outside,” said Joe Stevenson, Director of Environmental Sciences. “Our environmental sciences team can service all your needs pertaining to identifying important natural resources on your property, permitting activities with Maine DEP, and even subsurface wastewater (septic) design.”

“If you have a project coming up, we can serve you now,” said Rick Dunton, Director of Engineering at Main-Land. “We’re not going to put you off for months. Public or private, small or large, give us a call and experience Main-Land Service.”

Main-Land’s office is located at 367 Route 1, third floor south building, Falmouth, Maine. Our hours there are 9-4, Tuesday through Friday. Call us today at 207-897-6752 or stop in for a visit.

