AL Auxillary Gray Unit 86 holding public supper

GRAY — There will be a public baked bean and casserole supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, hosted by the American Legion Auxillary Gray Unit 86, 151 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children younger than 12.

Keep Me Warm Supper Feb. 1

FAYETTE — The next Keep Me Warm Supper will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Fayette Central School.

The menu includes beans, casseroles, salads and desserts. There will be raffles and music, too. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

If anyone can help with food, please call Elaine Wilcox at 207-685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 207-685-4138.

Auburn Legion post to hold breakfast

AUBURN — American Legion Post 31, 426 Washington St. North, will sponsor a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.

The menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, home fries, hash, beans, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, pastry, toast, juice and coffee.

Cost is $7. There will be a 50/50.

Turkey dinner at VFW Auxiliary

AUBURN — VFW Auxiliary Post 1603 will hold a turkey dinner from 5 -6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the post, 588 Minot Ave., Auburn.

The menu includes turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, coffee and dessert.

Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under the age of 12.

Free community luncheon at church

FARMINGTON — The Old South First Congregational Church will serve its monthly free community luncheon at noon Saturday, Feb. 8. The menu includes macaroni and cheese with ham, peas, biscuits and cake.

Delivery service will be available in Farmington. Call the church office at 207-778-0424 during the week or the church kitchen at 207-778-4438 on the morning of the luncheon to have a meal delivered.

