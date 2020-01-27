AL Auxillary Gray Unit 86 holding public supper
GRAY — There will be a public baked bean and casserole supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, hosted by the American Legion Auxillary Gray Unit 86, 151 Lewiston Road. Pies will be the featured dessert.
Tickets are $9 for adults and $4.50 for children younger than 12.
Keep Me Warm Supper Feb. 1
FAYETTE — The next Keep Me Warm Supper will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Fayette Central School.
The menu includes beans, casseroles, salads and desserts. There will be raffles and music, too. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.
If anyone can help with food, please call Elaine Wilcox at 207-685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 207-685-4138.
Auburn Legion post to hold breakfast
AUBURN — American Legion Post 31, 426 Washington St. North, will sponsor a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2.
The menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, home fries, hash, beans, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, pastry, toast, juice and coffee.
Cost is $7. There will be a 50/50.
Turkey dinner at VFW Auxiliary
AUBURN — VFW Auxiliary Post 1603 will hold a turkey dinner from 5 -6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the post, 588 Minot Ave., Auburn.
The menu includes turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, coffee and dessert.
Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under the age of 12.
Free community luncheon at church
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police, rescue responding to wreck on Minot Avenue in Auburn
-
Connections
SeniorsPlus offering classes from healthy eating to census counting
-
Connections
Diabetes Prevention Program offers classes
-
Connections
Genealogy program to focus on Jordan House deeds, titles