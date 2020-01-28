LISBON — Closing in on 1,000 career points is in the back of DJ Douglass’ mind, but the Lisbon senior guard said his first priority is to win games and make it to the playoffs.

Douglass helped his and the Greyhounds’ cause by scoring the team-high 26 points, as Lisbon slipped away with a convincing 56-49 victory in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday.

Douglass is now 39 points away from 1,000 for his career.

The Greyhounds (9-6) stayed just ahead of the Rebels in the first half and then began to pull away in the third quarter. Senior guard Corey Wiers helped out with 10 points.

Douglass knocked down four 3-pointers and also turned in an impressive defensive performance. He has three regular-season games left, as well as the postseason (Lisbon is third in the Class B South Heal point standings) to score those remaining 39 points.

“I mean it is in my mind, but I don’t play for it,” Douglass said. “It is definitely in my mind a lot.

“It is not only an accomplishment for me, but it is also a team accomplishment, because players try to find me the ball, and all-around offensively, it is just an accomplishment for the team.”

Lisbon coach Jake Gentle said Douglass continues to be unselfish with the ball when teammates are open for a better shot.

“Even though he was shooting well and taking good shots,” Gentle said, “he made some great passes to some players. He definitely looks to make the right basketball play.”

In the first half, Lisbon took a slow approach to dealing with the tenacious Rebels.

“I think we were not as efficient offensively as we wanted to be all-around,” Gentle said. “It seems we got caught watching DJ do some things, and that happens. He started out on fire.

“I think the other guys were a little tentative to attack. We had a little talk … and I think we played a little bit better in second half.”

“We definitely could have done better,” Douglass said. “Coming off back-to-back games, it is hard, it is tiring, but everybody has to do it, and it doesn’t get easier tomorrow. We have another one.”

The Greyhounds opened up the Rebels (3-12) in the third quarter and went on several impressive runs. Telstar nearly turned it around in the last couple of minutes of the game before Lisbon ran the clock out.

Junior forward Davin Mason did a lot of the heavy lifting on offense for the Rebels, putting up a game-high 32 points. Teammate Logan Sumner scored 11 points.

“We knew Douglass was the majority of their offense,” Telstar coach Mike Pelletier said. “We had a game plan to to try and stop him, but it is easier said then done. That kid can shoot from anywhere. He knows how to draw contact, get into you and get to the foul line. He is a nice player.

“I like how Davin Mason played, and he played very physical and very strong. He went to the glass. He was tough inside. I like the way Brayden Stevens protected the rim.”

filed under: