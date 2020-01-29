MEXICO – Earle L. Hansen Jr., 73, of Mexico passed away unexpectedly on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Rumford on Sept. 5, 1946, a son of Jean (McKenna) and Earle L. Hansen Sr.

Earle was educated in Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1964 and a graduate of UMF with a degree in psychology and sociology.

He served in the United States Navy from 1964-1970.

Earle was employed as a social worker at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris; he retired in 2012.

He enjoyed reading, music, hunting and fishing, family gatherings, camping and woodworking.

Earle was a member of the VFW.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, JoAnne (Finnan) Hansen of Mexico; children, Stephen R. Hansen and wife Sherrie of Rumford, Amy Williamson and husband David of Windham, and Patti Belanger and husband David of Farmington; a sister, Linda Ross and partner Pam Strout of Eliot; brothers, D. Lawrence Ross of Charlestown, Mass., Gary Ross and wife Christine of Oxford, and Nels Hansen of Connecticut; sister-in -law, Carolyn Riley and husband Tim of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Michael, John, Kristie, Joshua, Jennifer, Sidney and Lexi; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaydn, Peyton, Liam, Kolby, Jocelyn, Audrie and Bruinn.

He was predeceased by his parents, stepparents Sylvio Ross and Norma Hansen; a brother, Bruce Ross, and a mother-in-law, Elizabeth Finnan.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 at SG Thibault Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 at SG Thibault Funeral Home.

If so desired contributions in Earle’s memory may be made to the

Residents Activity Fund at Maine Veterans Home

477 High Street

South Paris, ME 04281

