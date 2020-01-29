AUBURN – Eileen Hopkins Marcotte passed away at the age of 101, on Jan. 28, 2020 at Clover Health Care center in Auburn after suffering complications following a traumatic fall and severe hip injuries. The daughter of George and Mary Stott Hopkins, Eileen was born on March 22, 1918 in Lewiston. She was married for 61 years to former Lewiston mayor and business leader, Roland L. Marcotte, who predeceased her in 2003.

Mrs. Marcotte attended local schools, graduated from Lewiston High School and the ACME Business School where she excelled in demonstrating skills that led to successful leadership and communications positions. Mrs. Marcotte was employed at the New England Telephone Company as switchboard operator and later in life served in the business office at Marcotte Chevrolet, Inc., an innovative sales and service auto dealership built on outer Center Street in 1967. As hallmarks of her tenure, she was admired by staff and consumers alike for her business skills and personal customer service.

A creative thinker and gifted writer, Mrs. Marcotte lent a guiding hand daily with her children’s grammar lessons in elementary school contributing to their high achievements that ultimately led to Roland’s Journalism awards and legal profession, Brian’s path to College Professor, and Mary’s 50-year communications and management career.

Upon retirement, Mrs. Marcotte participated in weekly exercise classes at the CMMC heart and outpatient therapy facilities where she enjoyed the companionship of her many friends and acquaintances over the years. She was first and foremost a loving mom and devoted spouse to Roland, her high school sweetheart, whose civic and business activities resulted in their meeting state and national office holders, such as Richard M. Nixon, Kenneth Curtis, and James Longley, among other notables. She relished the company of her friends and relatives and enjoyed reading about current events, politics, and discussing public policy issues.

Mrs. Marcotte was a former member of the Martindale Country Club and the Sodality of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston. A longtime resident of Auburn, she was a devoted communicant at St. Philip’s Church and subsequently at Sacred Heart Church until age and illness resulted in her daily devotions being observed through Channel EWTN’s Catholic Mass and religious programming.

Eileen H. Marcotte is survived by her daughter, Mary Marcotte Corrigan and husband Richard L. Corrigan of Ashburn, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished throughout her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Hopkins; husband Roland; and sons, Roland L. Marcotte Jr. and Dr. Brian M. Marcotte.

The Marcotte and Hopkins families extend their heartfelt appreciation to Brenda Ross, her dear friend and neighbor, and grandniece Lisa Laliberte, both providing exceptional personal support, acumen, and loving care during Mrs. Marcotte’s transition from her home on Amberley Way to Clover Health Care; her at-home caregiver Jeanne Abbott of First Light Health Care; and finally to the nurses and staff at Clover for their understanding and compassionate care during her illnesses.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. Interment is to be held later in the spring at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lewiston Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, Jan. 31, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.

