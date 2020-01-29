AUBURN – John E. McWhinnie, 79, of 9 Seville Place, Lewiston, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn, following a long illness. Born in Melrose, Mass., on Jan. 3, 1941, John was the son of Ernest J. and Alice M. Galvin McWhinnie.

He was educated in Massachusetts schools and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, class of 1959. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, then graduated with honors from Northeastern University in 1964, and received an MBA from the University of Detroit in 1967. On Jan. 27, 1963 he married the love of his life, Betty O’Neill.

John worked in human resources and risk management his entire career, first at Ford Motor Company, then at Ernst and Young, next at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and finally in his own business, West Park Associates.

Always very active in his community, John served as vice president of Jaycees and was on the school board in Brownstown Twp., Michigan, A devout Catholic, he belonged to Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, where he volunteered as a lector and Eucharistic minister, served on the Pastoral Council and taught CCD. He and Betty were presenters for Marriage Encounter retreats for many years.

Besides his loving wife, Betty of Lewiston, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa Paradis of Mahwah, N.J.; a sister, Joan Mathewson of Wilmington, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Katelyn Paradis and fiancé Mauricio Cortés Reséndiz, and Ryan Paradis and companion Rebecca Lepore.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, John Scott McWhinnie; and two sisters, Ernestine Nardone and Shirley Stoddart. He leaves behind many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews; and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield, Mass.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

