Theresa D. Lemieux

AUBURN – Theresa “Terri” passed away Jan. 21, 2020 in the care of hospice, as a residence of Bolster Heights in Auburn.

Terri was a native of Maine. She was born in Lewiston and a resident of Durham during her childhood years and lived out her life in the Lewiston/Auburn area.

Terri will be missed by many family members and friends. Terri was a proud mother of two daughters, Patsy and Lisa; a grandmother of five; and a great-grandmother of five. Terri was also a loving sister to three surviving sisters, Diane, Jeanne and Geraldine and two surviving brothers, Ronald and Paul.

Terri was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Patsy Smith; her parents, Lauretta and Edward Anderson and Armand Giasson; as well as several sisters and other family members.

We pray for Theresa on her new journey. We all love you: sister, mom, grandma, aunt and friend.

