100 Years Ago: 1920

Mrs. A. L. Durgin had just returned from delivering the mail on

Snell’s Hill, in Turner the other day, when her horse unheeding the rein, turned into a deep snow bank, upturning the sleigh. Neighbors hearing her call for help came to her assistance and the only Injury inflicted was a bad scare and a broken harness.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Cora Blanchard Packard was hostess for the meeting of the 1920 Edward Little High School class Thursday afternoon when they gathered in the conference room of the Lake Auburn Towne House to discuss plans for their 50th class reunion. Horace Plummer was appointed as chairman in charge of arrangements with Fred Gilbert as secretary.The reunion will take place at Lost Valley Ski Lodge, Auburn.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Couillard family in Lisbon spent the last nine days praying. Lt. Col. Michael Ronald Couillard and his 10-year-old son prayed from a rock crevice in the mountains of Turkey, where they waited for a storm to pass. Cecile Couillard, 60, the lost Air Force officer’s mother, pleaded to God from her sister-In-law’s home in Lisbon, where she spent the last nine days in pieces. And the rest of the Couillard family prayed from wherever they were in the world, despite reports that the officer and his son were probably dead. Then on Tuesday morning all of their prayers were answered —the colonel! and his boy, Matthew, were rescued. The officer was discovered by villagers nine miles from the Kartalkaya ski resort where he and his son got lost in fog on the 6,000-foot high mountains during a Boy Scout ski trip on Jan. 15, according to Reuters reports. After a night spent under some trees, the two spent six days holed up in a rock crevice, until they were found.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

