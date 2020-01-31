PARIS — Two suspects are still at large after a West Paris shooting injured an 18-year-old from Massachusetts and Sunday, and authorities believe they are still in Oxford County.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near Jackson Crossing Road. According to authorities, Vincent Andre Lewis Coppin Jr. of Dorchester, Massachusetts, called police and told them he had been shot in the chest. According to Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy James Urquhart, John Crouch and Angelique Henderson, both 39, were last seen with Coppin and are “persons of interests” in the shooting.

Sunday night, Coppin was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life threatening injuries. According to Urquhart, he has since been released.

“He was interviewed by police and is not cooperating,” Urquhart wrote in an email Friday.

Crouch and Henderson are from the Paris area. Urquhart wrote that there is no danger to the public, and the case is still being investigated.

