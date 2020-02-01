MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 87, MAINE MARITIME 70: The Beavers (17-3, 9-0 North Atlantic Conference) notched their 13th consecutive victory by pulling away from the Mariners (4-15, 2-6) in the second half in Farmington.

Terion Moss led the University of Maine of Farmington with a 19-point performance, while Issac Witham added 15 points and Riley Robinson and Jack Kane each tallied 10 points.

The Beavers outscored Maine Maritime Academy by 14 points in the second half.

Andrew Liebert paced the Mariners with 19 points, followed by 12 points each from Nicholas DePatsy, Malachi Reinchke and Kimani Anderson.

BOWDOIN 78, BATES 73: David Reynolds scored 29 points as the Polar Bears (7-12, 2-5 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (10-9, 2-4) in Lewiston.

Xander Werkman added 19 points and seven rebounds for Bowdoin.

Tom Coyne and Omar Saar both scored 14 points for Bates.

NHTI 104, CMCC 70: The Lynx (19-3) used a huge second half to pull away from the Mustangs (15-6) in Concord, New Hampshire.

J’Quavious Thurmond scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, both game-highs, for New Hampshire Technical Institute. Dante Cingire poured in 15 points for the Lynx, who also received 14 from Nassir Coleman and 11 from Sean Riley.

Central Maine Community College led 37-35 at halftime, but was outscored by 36 points in the second half.

Nicolas Dierynck led CMCC with 15 points, while AJ Cunningham added 12 points and five boards and Luke McCusker also scored 10 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 117, NHTI 69: The Mustangs (19-2) ran away from the Lynx (7-11) in Concord, New Hampshire.

Eliza Brault led all scorers with 21 points for Central Maine Community College. She also finished with nine rebounds and two steals. Chandler True added 18 points for the Mustangs, while Makenzie Beaudry scored 14 and Kasie Maloney 12. Kristen Huntress contributed 10 points to the win, along with eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.

New Hampshire Technical Institute was paced by Michaella Biron’s 20 points. Biron also hauled in seven rebounds. Janessa Lofton scored 18, while Mary Grzanna had 17 points, pulled down 14 boards and blocked four shots. The Lynx didn’t use any substitutes.

BOWDOIN 80, BATES 59: Maddie Hasson scored 24 points and Samantha Roy had a career-high 21 as the Polar Bears (20-1, 7-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-10, 1-5) in Brunswick.

Sale Kay added 13 poitns and Ali Meade added 10 for Bowdoin. Meghan Graff had 21 points and Mia Roy 18 for Bates.

MAINE 69, HARTFORD 52: Anne Simon scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Black Bears (9-14, 5-4 American East) defeated the Hawks (0-22, 0-9) on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticu

Maddy McVicar and Maeve Carroll each added 12 points for Maine (9-14, 5-4), while Dor Saar scored 11 points. The Black Bears forced 18 turnovers and held Hartford to just 18 of 55 shooting.

Jada Lucas led the Hawks with 13 points.

KEENE STATE 48, SOUTHERN MAINE 45: Lilly Shlimon scored 16 points off the bench and the Owls (6-14, 5-6 LEC) held off the Huskies (9-11, 4-7) in Gorham.

Hailey Derosia added 14 points for Keene State, including two late free throws to seal the win.

Former Lewiston standout Victoria Harris had 14 points and Jackie Luckhardt had seven points and 10 rebounds for Southern Maine.

MEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 3, MERRIMACK 2

Jeremy Swayman stopped 33 shots and the Black Bears (14-9-4, 7-7-2 Hockey East) beat Merrimack (6-18-3, 4-10-3) in Orono to earn their fourth straight win.

Cameron Spicer, Mitchell Fosier and AJ Drobot all scored for the Black Bears, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

Mac Welsher and Zach Uens scored power play goals for Merrimack.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2: Ida Press and Ida Kuoppala scored as the Black Bears (11-12-6, 7-10-5 WHEC) played to a tie with the Wildcats (13-12-3, 10-10-2) in Orono.

Lauren Martin and Jada Christian scored New Hampshire’s goals.

« Previous

filed under: