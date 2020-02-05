Pancake breakfast at St. Philip Church
AUBURN — A pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Philip Church, Route 4, Auburn (across from Lake Auburn).
The menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, fruit cups, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk.
Cost is $6 for adults; $3 for children ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and under.
The meal is sponsored by the family groups at the church. The public is welcome.
