BURLINGTON, Vermont — Deja Miller of Sabattus has been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the Fall 2019 semester. Students on the president’s list have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 during the semester.

Students named to the Champlain College dean’s list include: Ian Burke of Farmington, Jacob Buzzell of Oakland, Cole Gagnon and Seth Martin of Topsham, Robert Price of Fryeburg, Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley,Nicholas Wandishin of Casco, and Jared Whichard of Waterford.

To make the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Northeastern University announces that Clayton Manchester of Raymond, a mechanical engineering major, was recently named to the university’s dean’s list for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2019.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

WATERVILLE — Area students were recently named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Named to the dean’s list were:

Marta Opie, class of 2022, the daughter of Eileen Opie of Bethel; Hannah Hartnett, class of 2021, the daughter of Patrick and Tracey Hartnett of Hebron; Cora Merrick, class of 2021, the daughter of Hubert and Sandra Merrick of Mt. Vernon; Grace Andrews, class of 2021, the daughter of James and Claire Andrews of Farmington; and Ethan Pullen, class of 2021, the son of Charles and Tammy Pullen of Oakland.

Students earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher to be included on the dean’s list.

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Carthage College has named Tyra Wooster from Hartford to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2019 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut — The University of Hartford has announced two area students have been named to the dean’s list for fall 2019: Bethany Welch of Auburn and Brianna Warren of Casco.

ATLANTA, Georgia — Rocko Graziano of Readfield has earned a master of science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Graziano received his degree during commencement exercises in December.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Dylan Miller of Raymond has been named to the Northeastern University dean’s list. Miller is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses and engage in research and creative endeavors, service and global experiences.

To achieve the dean’s list, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania — Matthew Bennett, a junior computer dcience major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the Fall 2019 semester. He is a 2017 graduate of Gould Academy and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bennett from Bethel.

Students eligible for the dean’s list with high distinction have a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

