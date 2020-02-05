100 Years Ago 1920

A large attendance is anticipated for the concert and entertainment to be given at the Webster School auditorium in Auburn, tonight, by the ELHS orchestra. There will be solos and duo features and Erwin Canham is to give several readings. The orchestra includes more than 30 members and a fine program is expected.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Agricultural night will be observed at the meeting of Stevens Mills Grange at 8 pm Thursday, Feb. 5. William Hatch will be in charge of the program and will introduce Maurice Keene, who will show slides and will speak on Italy and Spain where he visited ig farms, His trip was sponsored by Foreign Agricultural Services. Visitors are cordially invited to attend.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Bates College Theater Department announces that a workshop to see new techniques will be presented Wednesday by Jennifer Tipton, one of America’s leading designers of lighting for dance and theater. Scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 pm. at Schaeffer Theatre, located on College Street in Lewiston. This month in New York, Tipton is represented in both theater and dance with her designs for an experimental version of the play, “The Hairy Ape.” and a Jerome Robbins production by the New York City Ballet.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

