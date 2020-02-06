The planned gallery talk by artist Marsha Donahue has been rescheduled due to weatehr. The talk and reception will now be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. “The Color of Wild,” an exhibition of landscape paintings of inland Maine by Donahue is on view through March 1 at the LA Arts Gallery in Lewiston. Exhibitions and artist receptions are free and the community is invited to attend. The LA Arts Gallery is at 221 Lisbon St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

