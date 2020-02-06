Snapping Turtle Pond, oil on canvas, 48″ x 65″, 2018 Submitted photo

The planned gallery talk by artist Marsha Donahue has been rescheduled due to weatehr. The talk and reception will now be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. “The Color of Wild,” an exhibition of landscape paintings of inland Maine by Donahue is on view through March 1 at the LA Arts Gallery in Lewiston. Exhibitions and artist receptions are free and the community is invited to attend. The LA Arts Gallery is at 221 Lisbon St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
la arts, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles