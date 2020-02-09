In the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, Republican senators took an oath: “I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God.”
What they meant was: “I swear to do anything and everything to get myself re-elected, so help me God.”
I agree completely with Jennifer Rubin in her column, printed in the Sun Journal Feb. 4. I would add:
• Repeal “Citizens United” by whatever means possible;
• Address the issue of lobbying. My thought: Do not allow elected representatives to engage in lobbying until 10 years after leaving office.
Larry Hodges, Dixfield
